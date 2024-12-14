Israel opposes the release of archterrorist Marwan Barghouti as part of a prisoner swap-ceasefire deal, Al-Akhbar reported.

According to the report, the refusal has led to a reduction of hopes for a breakthrough in negotiations. According to an Egyptian official who spoke with Al-Alkhbar, the refusal may delay a deal. However, the official added that "Israel has lists of alternative Palestinian prisoners, including those who were recently arrested, which may delay the wording of the agreement."

"Israel requested to send some of those released outside the Palestinian territories," something which may be accepted by the negotiators.

Sources familiar with the matter told Asharq Al-Awsat that the most important stages in the agreement are based on the declaration of a ceasefire lasting 6-8 weeks. The ceasefire may begin first for two weeks, and then be extended for one month. During this time, Hamas and the other terror groups will release at least 20 Israeli hostages, including four or five dual citizens, especially Americans.

In exchange, Israel will release convicted terrorists, including at least 100 who were sentenced to an extended prison sentence, and then Israel will gradually increase the humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza to at least 400 trucks, including fuel for hospitals, bakeries, and water stations.

The report also said that following this stage, negotiations will begin for the second stage, and include discussions regarding hostages who are military personnel, in exchange for convicted terrorists. Afterwards, the negotiations will focus on the bodies of dead hostages, as Israel passes a list of terrorists arrested after the October 7 massacre.