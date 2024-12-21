Husam Hader, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council and one of the heads of the Fatah's Tanzim movement, has clarified that archterrorist Marwan Barghouti is at the top of the list of convicted terrorists who the Hamas terror group is demanding that Israel free in exchange for civilian hostages.

According to him, Hamas stressed over and over that "there will not be a deal without him." However, a diplomatic source said that Barghouti will not be released if and when a deal with the terror group comes to fruition.

Meanwhile the Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported progress in negotiations for a ceasefire deal in Gaza, including a full withdrawal of the IDF from the Rafah Crossing in the first stage, for a period of sixty days.

According to the report, the agreement will also include the IDF repositioning and a partial withdrawal of IDF forces from the Philadelphi Corridor.

Israeli sources denied a Qatari report that an Israeli security delegation had arrived in Cairo for negotiations. "The report is not true; there is no delegation," a statement said.