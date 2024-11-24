Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the Chabad emissary who was abducted in the UAE on Thursday and whose body was found this morning, at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting today.

"At the start of my remarks, I would like to express deep outrage – on behalf of myself, all members of the Government, all citizens of Israel and the entire Jewish people – over the abduction and murder of Zvi Kogan, may G-d avenge him," Netanyahu began.

He noted that "this murder was carried out in the UAE. The murder of an Israeli citizen and a Chabad emissary, is an abhorrent antisemitic terrorist attack."

"On your behalf, I also send heartfelt condolences to the Kogan family. The State of Israel will use all means, and will deal with these murderers, and those who dispatched them, to the fullest extent of the law. None of them will get away," he promised.

"I greatly appreciate the cooperation of the UAE in investigating the murder. We will strengthen the ties between us in the face of attempts by the axis of evil to harm the relationship of peace between us. We will strengthen them and we will work to expand regional stability," Netanyahu said.

Turning to the plight of the hostages who remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza, the Prime Minister said, "Yesterday, the Hamas terrorist organization released documentation that purportedly shows the body of one our female hostages. We are checking the information which, at this stage, cannot be verified. We are in contact with the family and an appropriate statement has been issued to all the families. Our hearts are with them."

"I just spoke with the mother. It is difficult to describe the nightmare she has been enduring. We embrace her; we embrace the family. We are committed to doing everything to bring back all of the hostages, both the living and the deceased, of course. We are constantly working toward this sacred goal, including both yesterday and today. We are trying to exhaust every opportunity, every crack, every opening, and I will not go into details," he said.

"I said last week as I visited our forces in Gaza, and I reiterate today: Whoever dares to harm the lives of our hostages – will pay the price," Netanyahu vowed. "I also said and I repeat: Whoever brings a hostage alive out of Gaza will receive $5 million; others who bring valuable information will also be compensated."

"I appeal to the residents of Gaza: You can choose life and ensure your future and that of your families, or you can cling to death and destruction. The choice is yours; choose life," Netanyahu concluded.