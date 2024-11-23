Rabbi Zvi Kogan, one of the Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries to Abu Dhabi, has been missing for several days, and in addition to concerns that he may have been kidnapped, suspicions are growing that he was murdered.

Rabbi Kogan is an aide to Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Duchman, Chief Rabbi of the United Arab Emirates.

The family of the Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to the UAE said that he has not been in touch since Wednesday. The Mossad is also involved.

A statement from the Mossad read: "Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldavian citizen and a Chabad emissary who lives in the UAE, has been missing since Thursday afternoon (November 21, 2024). Since his disappearance, and on the basis of information that this was a terror incident, an intense investigation has been opened in the country. Israeli intelligence and security bodies are working tirelessly out of concern for Zvi Kogan's welfare and safety."

"It should be noted that the National Security Council recently published a Level 3 (moderate level) travel warning for the UAE, and recommended avoiding unnecessary travel to the destination, as well as increased precautions for those who are staying there."