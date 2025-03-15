Or Landau, a hi-tech worker who went missing from Tel Aviv two weeks ago, was found Saturday morning near the Ben Shemen Forest.

Landau left his home in Tel Aviv's Hatikva neighborhood at the beginning of March, leaving his phone and laptop at home.

His family noticed his absence only a week later, and alerted the police.

Two days ago, information came in from a woman who had given him a ride before he went missing, after she saw the missing person notices and contacted his family. Search teams arrived at the Ben Shemen Forest area, and found him there.

The Facebook page set up to alert people of his absence, "Looking for Or," posted Saturday morning: "A Purim miracle: Or was found healthy and whole in the Ben Shemen Forest. Stop the searches, we will take time for healing and silence. Thank you, our angels."