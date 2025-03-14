Or Landau, 32 years old from Tel Aviv, was last seen in the southern part of the city about two weeks ago. The Israel Police and his family are asking for the public's help in searching for him.

He is described as having a slender body structure, height of 1.88 meters, blue eyes and a ginger beard, messy hair, and glasses. The police stated: "Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call the emergency line."

His relatives and friends have opened a dedicated Facebook page for his search where they update on the search, as well as a WhatsApp group of friends and volunteers who are distributing flyers across Israel to find a clue that will lead to his discovery.

"Dear friends, we are looking for Or who left his home in the Hatikva neighborhood on Saturday 1.3.25 and has since disappeared," his family wrote on the Facebook page. "He is 32 years old, 1.88 m tall, blue eyes, and a beard. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is requested to call 0544318451 or inform the police as soon as possible."

The page also included a message to Or himself, alongside his photo: "Our amazing Or, we miss you a lot and we are looking for you. If anyone knows anything about Or, tell him we are taking care of his apartment, so he should be calm. Many of your friends are mobilized. You are loved. Or, get in touch."

His uncle, Shlomi Bechor, wrote: "Or Landau, my nephew, has been missing since Friday. He was last seen in southern Tel Aviv. Please share with as many people as possible, we must find him."