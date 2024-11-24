Jordanian police cordoned off an area in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy in the capital Amman overnight Saturday after gunshots were heard in the area, Reuters reported.

Two witnesses said police and ambulances rushed to the Rabiah neighborhood, where the embassy is located.

Al-Arabiya reported that a man fired a volley of shots towards the embassy. He was later neutralized by local security forces.

Three police officers were injured in the incident. A security source in Jordan told Al-Arabiya that the incident "is under control."

The Israeli embassy in Jordan has been in the past the scene of anti-Israel protests. In March, Jordanian anti-riot police beat and arrested dozens of demonstrators who were trying to march towards the Israeli embassy.

Two days earlier, riot police fired teargas to push back hundreds of protesters.

The protesters reportedly chanted “No Zionist embassy on Jordanian land,” in one of the slogans that have become customary at protests that call on Jordan to scrap its peace treaty with Israel.

The authorities allow protests outside the Israeli embassy but say they cannot tolerate any attempt to storm the embassy.