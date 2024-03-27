Jordanian anti-riot police beat and arrested dozens of demonstrators who were trying to march towards the Israeli embassy in the capital Amman, witnesses and residents said on Tuesday night, according to the Reuters news agency.

More than 2,000 protesters had gathered late on Tuesday, the third day of demonstrations which have been marred with clashes, after baton wielding police pushed back hundreds of angry crowds seeking to storm the embassy compound in the Rabae district of Amman.

Many demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the Hamas terrorist organization, including, "Oh Hamas...All of Jordan's people are behind you.”

On Sunday, the first day of the demonstrations, riot police fired teargas to push back hundreds of protesters.

The protesters reportedly chanted “No Zionist embassy on Jordanian land,” in one of the slogans that have become customary at protests that call on Jordan to scrap its peace treaty with Israel.

The Israeli embassy, where protesters gather daily, has long been a flashpoint of anti-Israel protests in Jordan. The authorities allow protests but say they cannot tolerate any attempt to storm the embassy.

Jordan signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994 but many locals are against the treaty. In addition, the Jordanian parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.

The Jordanian parliament has in the past approved a proposal to establish a committee to re-evaluate all formal ties with Israel, including the peace agreement.

That decision does not necessarily mean that the peace accords with Israel will be annulled, as such a decision requires the approval of the government, the royal palace and the council advising Jordan's King Abdullah II.