In the bustling center of Lod, a short distance from the mall and government buildings, one of the most aspiring projects in urban renovation is becoming a reality. Meshorerim neighborhood – a widespread lot that will contain 800 new apartments and offers a vision of quality of life in a new neighborhood strategically located in the center of Israel.

Various options for families:

The project offers a wide selection of apartments suited for any lifestyle and different family needs. From 2-bedroom apartments (80 sqm) that are perfect for young couples, through 3 and 4 bedroom apartments for growing families, to exclusive penthouses and ground floor apartments with yards and private pools. The buildings, 11, 16, and 23 floors high, offer spectacular panoramic views facing Ben Gurion airport, the skyline of Tel Aviv, and the developing urban environment.

Name: Phone: Email: Send ! Thanks

Meticulous planning and lavish amenities:

Every apartment was carefully planned, focusing on maximum use of space and a pampering living experience. The specifications include wide, covered sun balconies, well-designed kitchens, and the best materials chosen, including upscale floors, high quality finishing, designer doors, insulated windows and high-level sanitary utilities.

A residential environment with a unique community atmosphere:

A bustling commercial complex is planned on the ground floor of the project, including cafes, restaurants, a supermarket, pharmacies and other businesses. Together, they create a lively and vibrant community setting. Especially for the religious community, the project offers a perfect package with all necessary services within walking distance.

Perfect transportation and accessibility:

The strategic location of the project allows for quick access to major traffic routes - Highway 1, Highway 431 and the new Highway 200. The transportation future of the area is even more promising with the planning of 5 metro stations in the city, the light rail's brown line, and the main train station in Ganei Aviv. All of these will make access to employment centers in Tel Aviv area easy and fast.

For more information click here>>>

Unprecedented benefit for the first 50 buyers:

On the project's launch, the first 50 buyers will receive an extraordinary benefit that has not yet been seen in the market: a payment of only 20% upon signing the contract, and the balance in 4 years - and without indexation! The benefit means saving hundreds of thousands of shekels, while the price of the apartment remains fixed throughout the entire period.

Meshorerim neighborhood צילום: אווה סטוידיו

Incredibly attractive prices:

* 2 bedroom apartments (80 sq m): starting from 1,790,000 NIS

* 3 bedroom apartments: starting from 1,990,000 NIS

* 4-bedroom apartments: starting from 2,400,000 NIS

* 5-bedroom apartments: starting from 2,580,000 NIS

* Penthouses (170-200 sq m): starting from 3.8 million NIS to 4.2 million NIS

A secure investment in the future:

Lod is in the midst of an unprecedented urban revolution, with massive development plans that include the renewal of 86% of the city's area. The plans include the establishment of a new, advanced employment zone ("Lodcation"), an innovative education system that operates until 6:00 PM, similar to Scandinavian countries, and extensive development of green spaces, bike routes, sports and recreational facilities, and a new cultural center.

Join the developing community!

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the developing community in the Meshorerim neighborhood. The number of apartments is limited, and the special benefit is limited to the first 50 buyers only. This is your opportunity to enjoy quality housing in a central location, at an attractive price and with surprising payment terms.

For more information and to schedule an introductory meeting at the sales offices, leave your info here>>>