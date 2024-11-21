Rep. Elise Stefanik, the designated US Ambassador to the United Nations , delivered a forceful critique of the organization she is poised to represent, condemning the UN as a “den of antisemitism” in a speech on Tuesday, reported The New York Post.

Stefanik expressed her commitment to addressing this issue in her upcoming role during remarks at the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET)’s annual dinner, where she was honored with the Rays of Light in the Darkness Award.

“We know that the UN is a den of antisemitism,” Stefanik said in her address. She accused the organization of betraying both Israel and the United States, particularly since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks against Israel.

“The UN has continuously betrayed Israel and betrayed America, acting as an apologist for Iran and their terrorist proxies,” she stated.

Stefanik highlighted specific instances of what she described as UN failures, including UN Women deleting a post condemning the Hamas attack, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs relying on data from the Hamas-run Gazan “health ministry”, and the presence of Hamas-linked staff within the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

In her remarks at the EMET dinner, Stefanik commended President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-Israel stance.

“I believe it is quite obvious to the world that if President Trump were in the White House today, what has been happening at the UN would never have happened, because October 7th would never have happened,” she asserted.

She vowed to uphold Trump’s “America First” policies and to bring “moral truth and crystal clear moral clarity at the United Nations on Day One.”

Stefanik, who has been a staunch supporter of Israel , visited Israel in May and spoke at the Knesset , where she criticized President Joe Biden for his policy approach to Israel and the war in Gaza.