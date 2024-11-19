Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claim that he has been considering dismissing Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar in recent days.

According to a report in the Walla website, the issue was brought up after the incident in which illumination bombs were fired at the Prime Minister's private residence in Caesarea on Saturday night.

Since that time, the report said, Netanyahu has been discussing the possibility of the dismissal with his associates, with some of them even pressing him to carry out the move soon. Those associates claim that the dismissal will be presented as a response to the security failure surrounding the Prime Minister and his family.

The Prime Minister's Office said in response, "The news is completely untrue. No discussion on the subject took place."

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier on Monday that Bar met this past Saturday with his Turkish counterpart, Ibrahim Kalin.

According to Walla, the two discussed the possibility of Ankara renewing the negotiations for a hostage release deal.

The Shin Bet refused to comment on the report.