Head of Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, met last Saturday with his Turkish counterpart, Ibrahim Kalin.

According to Walla, the two discussed the possibility of Ankara renewing the negotiations for a hostage deal.

This comes against the backdrop of the fact that some senior Hamas officials, including the Hamas negotiation team leader Khalil al-Hayya, have left Qatar for Turkey.

The ISA refused to comment on the report.

Earlier this month, Hamas denied the claims that the organization's leaders were expelled by Qatar.

Knowledgeable sources denied in conversation with the Palestinian news agency Quds Press that Qatar had expelled Hamas. "There is no truth to these claims, and such fabricated reports are intended to cause confusion."

Kan reported that Qatar informed the senior Hamas officials that they are no longer welcome in the country and stated that "Hamas's political office no longer serves its purpose" in light of the lack of progress in negotiations for a ceasefire and exchange deal in the Gaza Strip.