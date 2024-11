Two illumination bombs were fired near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea, the ISA reported.

The projectiles landed in the home's yard.

The family was not at home at the time.

"This is a serious incident which represents a dangerous escalation," the ISA stressed.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening. ISA and police forces are at the scene, and an investigation has been opened, and the appropriate steps will be taken.