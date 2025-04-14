ISA chief Ronen Bar recently stated that he intends to resign his position within a the next several weeks, Channel 12's Amit Segal reported.

According to the report, Bar repeated his words on at least two different occasions, during discussions regarding the controversy surrounding the ISA.

In his statements, Bar slammed the Prime Minister and reiterated the need to appoint a worthy head to the ISA and to create a governmental investigative committee to investigate the failures which led to the October 7 massacre. However, he also said that he is aware of what a continued legal battle around his continued term is, and of the consequences for the ISA.

Bar is expected to submit a written statement to the Supreme Court at the beginning of next week, and it seems from his statements that he will state his intended resignation date, which is understood to be in the next several weeks.

The ISA did not respond to the report.