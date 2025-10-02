A 13-year-old was killed after falling from a height of about three meters on Dekel Street in Eilat during Yom Kippur.

MDA teams evacuated him to Yoseftal Hospital in the city in critical condition with a head injury, performing resuscitation, but at the medical center doctors were forced to pronounce him dead.

The police opened an investigation into the incident. Eyewitnesses said the boy climbed onto a block of postboxes that collapsed, and struck his head in the fall.

MDA paramedic Shalom Ben-David and Asaf Tapuhi, who were dispatched to treat the boy, said, "When we arrived at the scene we saw the boy lying on the pavement unconscious with a severe head injury. The lower half of his body was under the collapsed mailbox column and civilians performed resuscitation on him under the guidance of MDA dispatchers."

"We provided medical treatment and performed advanced resuscitation on site and during evacuation to the hospital, with his condition defined as critical. Unfortunately, at the hospital doctors were forced to pronounce him dead."

The police updated that forces from the Eilat district and forensic investigators were dispatched to the scene and began examining the circumstances of the incident.