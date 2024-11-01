Residents of Eilat reported hearing explosions in the area early Friday morning, with no warning sirens having been sounded beforehand

The City of Eilat stated that "security forces in the area report a successful interception of an aerial target that did not cross Israeli territory, therefore no siren was activated."

Later, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that two UAVs that approached Israeli territory from the east were intercepted by the IAF in the Red Sea area.

The UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory, the IDF statement stressed.

On Thursday evening, shortly after 11:00 p.m., sirens were sounded in the Central Galilee and the Jezreel Valley, warning of an infiltration of a hostile aircraft.

Later, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intercepted by the IAF.

Before that, sirens warning about an infiltration of a hostile aircraft were sounded for several minutes in the areas of the Haifa Bay, Upper Galilee, and HaAmakim.

The IDF later said that one UAV that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intercepted by the IAF.