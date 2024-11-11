The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog announced on Sunday he will visit Iran for high-level discussions about the country's nuclear program, The Associated Press reported.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will meet with Iranian officials to address various aspects of the joint statement agreed upon in March 2023, which outlines a framework for cooperation between the agency and Iran.

The agreement aims to enhance inspections of Iran's advancing nuclear program and resolve questions about potential undeclared nuclear activities at certain sites. Under the statement, Iran pledged to allow the IAEA to "implement further appropriate verification and monitoring activities."

The upcoming Tehran meetings follow Grossi's discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi during September's UN General Assembly.

"It is essential that we make substantive progress in the implementation of the joint statement agreed with Iran in March 2023," Grossi said. "My visit to Tehran will be very important in that regard."

The IAEA has long sought answers from Iran regarding the origin and current location of man-made uranium particles found at two undeclared sites, Varamin and Turquzabad, as part of the IAEA's years-long investigation.

In addition, the IAEA has published several reports which have found that Iran has significantly expanded its stockpile of uranium enriched to levels close to weapons-grade, defying international demands.

Iran has taken many steps since 2018 to scale back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers, after US President-elect Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal during his first term in office.

In addition to the advancement of its uranium enrichment, Iran has also banned IAEA inspectors from its nuclear facilities.

Grossi has warned that Tehran has enough highly enriched uranium to produce "several" nuclear bombs if it chose to do so. He has also noted the agency cannot guarantee that Iran hasn't diverted centrifuges for secret enrichment activities.