פעילות לילית בדרום לבנון דובר צה"ל

The IDF published footage on Sunday from a military operation by forces from the 769th Brigade overnight in southern Lebanon.

According to the military, the operation aimed to dismantle Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and prevent the rehabilitation of centers of activity in the area.

During the operation, the forces operated in several villages in the area and destroyed weapons, including a storhouse holding anti-tank missiles and additional storehouses. Additionally, the troops demolished a building used by Hezbollah terrorists to fire at Israeli territory during the war.

The military stressed that the "existence of the weapons and terrorist infrastructure in the area constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon."