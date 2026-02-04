Troops from IDF's Unit 869, under the command of the 91st Division, are operating in the area of southern Lebanon in order to prevent attempts by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to reestablish its capabilities.

Over the past year, the unit’s troops have eliminated approximately 60 Hezbollah terrorists and dismantled dozens of terrorist structures, weapons storage facilities, and observation posts.

In addition, the unit’s observation command centers assisted in directing ground and aerial fire in hundreds of focused operations in the area of southern Lebanon.

As part of the organizational and technological developments within the unit, a new company of female combat troops is scheduled to be established in March, with the aim of enhancing the unit’s operational capabilities and readiness.