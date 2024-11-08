US President Joe Biden on Friday condemned the violent attack against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam and said it was reminiscent of darker times in Jewish history.

“The antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam are despicable and echo dark moments in history when Jews were persecuted,” said Biden.

“We've been in touch with Israeli and Dutch officials and appreciate Dutch authorities’ commitment to holding the perpetrators accountable.”

“We must relentlessly fight antisemitism, wherever it emerges,” he stressed.

The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, condemned the violent attacks in a conversation with President Isaac Herzog earlier on Friday.

"We failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War II, and last night we failed again," the King told Herzog. He conveyed profound outrage and promised that his government would do everything possible to ensure the safety of visitors and facilitate their safe return to Israel.

