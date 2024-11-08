Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, today, spoke with the King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, following the horrific acts of violence against Israelis and Jews on the streets of Amsterdam last night.

The President noted that last night’s events echoed dark and grim times for the Jewish people and must be unequivocally condemned. He urged that every possible measure be taken on the streets of Amsterdam to halt this terrible wave of antisemitic hatred.

The President emphasized this expectation and demand that the Dutch authorities would do everything possible to ensure the safety of Jews and Israelis in the country. He further called for the immediate evacuation of all Israelis wishing to return, including several who remain unaccounted for.

The King of the Netherlands strongly condemned and expressed deep horror and shock over the criminal acts committed. The King told the President, "We failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War II, and last night we failed again." He conveyed profound outrage and promised that his government would do everything possible to ensure the safety of visitors and facilitate their safe return to Israel.

Earlier this morning, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof updated the President on all actions being taken, and added his strong condemnation of the incidents. He committed that his government was doing everything possible to protect Israelis and ensure their safe return home.