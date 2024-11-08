The Question of the Ramban

One of the most important commentaries on the Torah was written by Nachmanides, Rabbi Moshe ben Nachman (1194–1270), known as the Ramban. He is considered one of the greatest medieval personalities in the Jewish world—an extraordinary scholar, philosopher, physician, kabbalist, and biblical commentator. He was raised and lived in Girona, Spain for most of his life. Toward the end of his life, he was forced to leave Spain (after winning a debate in 1263 against Pablo Christiane, a Jew who converted to Christianity) and relocated to Jerusalem. He is also considered to be an important figure in the re-establishment of the Jewish community in Jerusalem following its destruction by the Crusaders in 1099.

The Ramban is one of the few commentators who focus on the structure of the Torah. Most commentators focus on the meaning of a verse, a story, or a law; but the Ramban, in addition, focuses on the structure of the Torah.

Nachmanides raises a fascinating question about the opening of this week’s portion, Lech Lecha: What happened to the bio?

The Tanach constantly introduces us to new characters assuming different roles, and fulfilling different tasks. Before we begin to hear their story, we are told a few words about their background to give us context, allowing us to understand why they were chosen for the role.

Take Noach. The Torah does not begin his story by telling us that G-d told him to build an ark and rescue himself and his family from the Flood. First, the Torah gives us background information. "The earth was corrupt. And Noach founds grace in the eyes of G-d. This is the story of Noach. Noach was a righteous man, wholesome was he in his generation. Noach walked with G-d." Only then does the Torah go on to tell us that G-d spoke to Noach about the flood and instructed him to build an ark. So now we understand why him.

Take Moses. The Torah does not begin his story by telling us that G-d showed up one day in his life and summoned him to redeem the people. First, we learn of his background. He grew up in Pharaoh’s palace; then we learn of how he saved a Jew from an Egyptian beating him to death, how he tried to stop two Hebrews from quarreling, and how he saved young women from shepherds harassing them at the Midian well. When Moses is chosen, we already know that here is a man of royal upbringing (who knows the workings of the palace) and of moral courage. We understand why him.

The same is true about Samson, Samuel, David, and Jeremiah. Their story does not emerge from a vacuum.

There is one exception in the entire Tanach, and arguably it is its most important figure: Abraham.

"G-d said to Abram, 'Go to yourself, from your land, from your birthplace, and from your father's house to land that I will show you. And I will make you a great nation, I will bless you, I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing . . . all the families of the earth will be blessed through you.’"

Why Abraham? Why was he chosen? What did he do to earn this special call from G-d? The Torah says nothing about Abraham prior to this encounter. All we are told at the end of Noach is that a man named Terach had three sons, Nachor, Abraham, and Haran; Haran died while his father was alive. Nachor married a woman named Milka; and Abraham married a woman named Sarei, who was barren. That’s it. As far as we are concerned, Abraham is a regular guy living in Charan, in present-day Iraq.

And then, suddenly, out of the blue, the Torah tells us how G-d spoke to Abraham, told him to leave his land, and relocate to a new land, Canaan, and promises him that he will change the world! G-d says to him that he will father a great nation and that all nations will become blessed by him; G-d promises him the Land of Canaan as an eternal inheritance and turns him into the father of a new civilization, charged with the mission to change the landscape of the planet. The entire rest of the Torah hinges on this opening commandment to Abraham.

Why him?

To be sure, the Talmud and the Midrashim offer numerous stories about Abraham’s youth, his search for truth, his endless inquisitiveness and yearning to discover the origin of existence; his battle with his countrymen and the king; his sacrifices for the truth and for the convictions he espoused. Yet, from the biblical text, it seems like a random selection! Not even a single narrative is told about Abraham’s unique virtues to underscore his greatness. There is not even a single verse relating his greatness.

This is the keen question raised by the Ramban.

One Man Heard It

Many answers have been suggested.[1] Today, I will share an insight by the Sefas Emes, Rabbi Yehuda Leib Alter, the third Gerer Rebbe, based on a teaching of the Zohar. It is short, simple, and profound.[2]

The words "Lech Lecha" are always said by G-d to everyone. It was just Abraham who heard the call.

The Torah does not speak of the background of Abraham to explain why G-d spoke to him, because G-d did not speak (only) to him; G-d spoke it, and speaks it, to every human person. "Go to yourself, from your land, your birthplace, and your father’s home, to the land that I will show you" is the Divine call to every soul.

Communication is about two persons bonding. If I speak, but you do not listen, or you do not hear, I’m not talking to you. "G-d spoke to Abraham," not because G-d spoke to Abraham, but because Abram listened. He had the emotional, psychological, and spiritual "antenna" that allowed him to internalize the Divine call.

My wife can speak to me, but it does not mean I am capable of hearing what she says. There are truths I heard 20 years ago, but I lacked the openness to hear them at the time.

"This person really speaks to me," is an expression we use. They may be speaking to others as well, but somehow with his teacher, I know how to listen; I get it. "The bird spoke to me" is an uncommon expression—not because birds do not speak to me; the birds nesting in the trees behind my home talk to me about all the time, as do the gazelles, the groundhogs, the turtles, the trees, and even the rocks. They speak, they exude energy, life, messages, songs, chemicals, and odors, but I do not hear what they have to say. I lack the tools to appreciate their music, so they are not speaking to me.

G-d speaks to each of us. And His message is "Lech Lecha." Move on. Get out of your rut. Step out of your biases, blind spots, fears, insecurities, traumas, and all the voices that limit you, and turn you into a limited and fearful human being. Open yourself up to Divine expansiveness; expand your horizons and become larger than your smaller self. Allow yourself to go on a journey—toward the destination G-d creates for you, even if it means letting go of everything familiar to you.

Go away from your superficial self and open yourself up to the Divine infinite light at the core of your being. Create a paradigm shift from self-centeredness to infinite-centeredness. G-d calls to each of us and says: Step away from your narrow perspective and begin to see things from My perspective, from the vantage point of ultimate truth and infinite oneness. Go out of your narrow selfish orbit and change the world! And in that, you will arrive at your truest self, at your deepest core.

It is a call to every human heart, but can I even hear it? If I spent my life creating and then managing my coping mechanisms, and I managed to "polish" them to perfection, so they seem sophisticated and logical, how do I even notice the inner still voice resonating in my inner untainted core?

It was Abraham who heard the call—and acted on it. Abraham became the person to whom G-d spoke these fateful words because he heard them!

That’s how and why he became the first Jew—and changed history.

When we can each open ourselves to that vulnerable call, we become partners with Abraham and Sarah: We begin to change the inner and outer landscape of our lives and radiate it to all those around us.

It begins with awareness, with "hearing" the call. Can you notice the triggers? Hold space for the anxiety? Can you be curious about the dissonance, and observe the mental chaos with compassion? Can you then tune in to the inner voice behind them all, whispering to the beautiful, wholesome, glorious, and Divine core-self: "Lech Lecha."

The Story of Reb Avraham Vetzler

Do you know who heard the call of Lech Lecha? Another man named Avraham—Avraham Vetzler.

A number of years ago, Rabbi Chaim Heber, the Chabad ambassador to Beer Sheva, Israel, received a call.

"Hi, my name is Avraham Vetzler. I am 90. Before G-d takes my soul, I want to learn Torah."

A strange telephone call, to say the least.

"Sure," says the Chabad rabbi. "I will come to your home, and we will study Torah."

"No. You can’t eat anything in my home. It is completely non-kosher. I will come to you."

They began to study Torah together. After a few months, Avraham celebrated his bar mitzvah at the age of 90. Sometime later, he began to observe the Shabbos. And then, one day, he called the rabbi and said: "I stopped buying non-kosher meat, come make my kitchen kosher!"

In 2017, Avraham had a Sefer Torah (Torah Scroll) written in the memory of his parents—and the whole community danced as he led the new Torah into the synagogue.

Rabbi Heber turned to him and said: Avraham! You need to explain the mystery to me. What happened suddenly at the age of 90?

He said: I am a Hungarian Jew. I was born in 1927. In 1944, we were deported by the Germans. My parents were murdered. They were Torah observant Jews, holy, pious people. I got so angry at G-d and at Judaism. When I came out of the death camps, I decided to cast away all of Judaism and Jewish life.

Some time ago, a neighbor invited me for a Friday night dinner. I came to their home, and I saw the hostess, Chana Rechima, light Shabbos candles. I have not seen a woman light Shabbos candles in more than 80 years.

Suddenly, I had a flashback. I am a child, at my home in Hungary, it is Friday evening, and my mother lights the candles, and prays to G-d silently, with tears streaming down her face. It all came back to me at that moment.

The next day I phoned you and asked to start learning Torah.

Imagine: 80 years ago, a Jewish woman lit candles, and asked G-d that her son grow up to be a good and proud Jew. Then she is taken by the Nazis and murdered, her son survives but throws it all away. The flame of Yiddishkeit, it seems, has been extinguished, at least for this family.

But 80 years later, that boy Avraham, hears the call "Lech Lecha!" His grandfather, the first Abraham, bequeathed that gift to each of us. If we listen, we too can hear that call.

Reb Akiva began learning the Torah at 40; Avraham Vetzler began learning at 90.

On October 27, 2020, 9 Cheshvan, 5781, Avraham Vetzler from Hungry returned his soul to its maker, in Israel. He was 94.

After 75 years, he met his parents again. He died knowing how much he made his mother and father proud. His mother’s prayers at the glowing candles were not in vain.

At 90, Avraham heard the call of Lech Lecha.

I hope I can hear my Lech Lecha before I turn 90.

