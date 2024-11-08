Border Police officers opened fire on Friday morning on a driver who ignored their calls to stop at a checkpoint in the Shuafat area in ​​northern Jerusalem.

The Israel Police stated that "during the activity of Border Police officers in the Shuafat refugee camp area in the north of Jerusalem, a vehicle drove towards the forces and did not heed the officers’ calls to stop."

The statement added that "Border Police officers who felt their lives were in danger fired in the air, but the vehicle continued driving towards the officers and they shot at the driver of the vehicle who was endangering them and neutralized him".

Additional forces are on their way to the scene.

Early Thursday morning, Border Police officers neutralized a terrorist who tried to carry out a ramming attack in Anata in eastern Jerusalem.

The Israel Police and Border Police said in a joint statement that a vehicle accelerated towards the officers in a threatening manner and did not heed the calls of the officers who ordered him to stop.

The officers, who felt their lives were in danger, fired at the driver of the vehicle that was endangering them, and neutralized him. There are no injuries among the Israeli forces.