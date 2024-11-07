Border Police officers neutralized a terrorist who tried to carry out a ramming attack in Anata in eastern Jerusalem early Thursday morning.

The Israel Police and Border Police said in a joint statement that a vehicle accelerated towards the officers in a threatening manner and did not heed the calls of the officers who ordered him to stop.

The officers, who felt their lives were in danger, fired at the driver of the vehicle that was endangering them, and neutralized him.

There are no injuries among the Israeli forces.