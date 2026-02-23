תפיסת השב"חים בתא מטען דוברות המשטרה

An indictment has been filed against a 40-year-old resident of Shu'afat who was arrested about ten days ago after attempting to smuggle two Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs without entry permits into Israel, hiding them in harsh conditions inside the trunk of his car.

The attempt was discovered by Jerusalem District Police officers and Border Police fighters from the greater Jerusalem area, as part of the heightened operational readiness during the Ramadan period.

During operational activity at the Shu'afat checkpoint, police stopped a vehicle that aroused the officers' suspicion.

Upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, the forces were shocked to discover two PA Arabs "crammed" inside the trunk, intending to bypass security checks and infiltrate Jerusalem.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and transferred for questioning at the Lev Habira police station. A check of his details revealed that this was not the first time he was involved in such activity; the defendant has six prior offenses for smuggling illegal infiltrators.

The Jerusalem District Police Prosecution Unit gathered evidence and filed an indictment against him for smuggling infiltrators under aggravating circumstances.

In light of his heavy criminal record and the security threat posed by his actions, the court ordered the defendant's detention until the conclusion of the legal proceedings against him.

Commenting on the matter, the police emphasized that they "will continue to act decisively, while protecting the public's lives and property, against anyone attempting to aid the entry of infiltrators and harm public security."