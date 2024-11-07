Israeli journalist and television presenter Rina Matsliah recounted an interesting story between her and President-Elect Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump, himself, sued me for millions of dollars," Matsliah revealed during her program on Kan Reshet Bet.

She explained the incident: "I was a judge on a reality show called 'Hashagrir' (the ambassador) which was similar to his program 'The Apprentice,' which was a big hit in the US. And he sued us for stealing the format."

Asked by her co-host Akiva Novik how the case ended, Matsliah answered: "He lost, of course. You should know that Donald Trump lost to me. I beat him. He didn't get a penny."