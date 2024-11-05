A US soldier who was critically injured this past May while on a temporary mission supporting a humanitarian pier for Gaza has died, the Army announced on Monday, according to CNN.

The soldier, 23-year-old Sgt. Quandarius Davon Stanley, was among three US service members injured in non-combat incidents during the mission. While two of the service members sustained minor injuries and quickly returned to duty, Stanley's injuries were severe. He was assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

Stanley was medically retired by his unit after his injuries left him unable to continue military service, according to a defense official. He passed away on October 31.

“Stanley was injured while supporting the mission that delivered humanitarian aid to Gaza in May 2024 and was receiving treatment in a long-term care medical center,” Capt. Shkeila Milford-Glover, a spokesperson for the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, stated on Monday.

“Sgt Quandarius Stanley was an instrumental and well respected first line leader in the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary (TBX), especially during the mission to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” said Col. John “Eddie” Gray, commander of the 7th TBX. “We will continue to provide support to his family during this difficult time. Our entire unit mourns alongside his family.”

The exact details of Stanley’s injuries remain unclear, though officials have emphasized that they were non-combat related.

President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address in March, announced the plans for the temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that would receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter and provide aid to the Strip.