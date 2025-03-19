US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday published new video footage from its operations against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Yemeni media outlets had reported on Tuesday night that the US resumed its strikes against Houthi targets, saying at least 10 separate attacks occurred across the country.

The US operation against the Houthis was officially launched on Saturday, with strikes against Houthi defense capabilities, as well as missile and drone systems.

The Houthis meanwhile, on Tuesday night claimed they launched an attack on an American aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, their fourth time firing on US warships in 72 hours.

The group’s military spokesperson claimed the operation entailed “a number of cruise missiles and drones, targeting the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and a number of enemy warships.”

Earlier in the day, a US defense official said the Houthis "continue to communicate lies and disinformation." He added the group is "well known for false claims minimizing the results of our attacks while exaggerating the successes of theirs."

US Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich told reporters it was "hard to confirm" the attacks claimed by the Houthis as the rebels were missing their targets "by over 100 miles"

The Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in the region since October of 2023, having launched drones and ballistic missiles towards cities in Israel while also targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region, in support for Gazans.

The Houthis halted their launches towards Israel with the start of the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

After the first phase of the deal ended, the rebels announced that they would resume their attacks on vessels.

On Tuesday, the Houthis also again fired a ballistic missile toward southern Israel, triggering sirens in several areas in southern Israel.

The IDF said that the missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory.