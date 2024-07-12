US officials confirmed on Thursday that the United States will soon permanently end its problem-plagued effort to deliver aid to Gaza via a temporary pier, AFP reported.

"I do anticipate that in relatively short order, we will wind down pier operations," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was quoted as having told journalists.

Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement that "the pier will soon cease operations, with more details on that process and timing available in the coming days."

President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address in March, announced the plans for the temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that would receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter and provide aid to the Strip.

However, the pier has continuously run into problems since it has been installed.

The pier was only operational for a week before a storm broke it apart and put back together.

Last week, US officials said the pier had been re-attached to the shore after being temporarily removed again days earlier due to poor sea conditions.

The pier was to have been reinstalled on Wednesday and be then used for several days before being taken down, but Ryder said the effort to reattach it was unsuccessful.

US personnel attempted Wednesday "to re-anchor the temporary pier to the beach in Gaza to resume humanitarian operations. However, due to technical and weather-related issues," they were unable to do so, Ryder said.

"The pier and support vessels and equipment are returning to Ashdod where they will remain until further notice. A re-anchoring date has not been set," he added.

"To date, more than 8,100 metric tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered from the pier to the marshaling area where it can be collected by humanitarian organizations for onward delivery and distribution," Ryder said.