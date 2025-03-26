Four American soldiers have been found dead after they disappeared from a training site in Luthiania, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced today (Wednesday).

The four soldiers were from the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and were based out of Fort Stewart in the American state of Georgia. They were last seen riding in an armored vehicle during a tactical training exercise on Tuesday evening.

The base was located near Pabrade in eastern Lithuania, about six miles from the country's border with Belarus, a country that is allied with Russia and its President, Vladimir Putin.

“This is still early news, so we do not know the details. This is really terrible news, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones,” Rutte said.

The American military thanked the Lithuanian military for its assistance in the search and rescue operation.