The US Air Force launched several strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Friday night, Houthi-affiliated media reported.

According to the reports, the strikes took place in the provinces of Saada, Sanaa, and Al-Jawf.

Houthi-affiliated outlet Al-Masirah claimed that one civilian was killed and three others were wounded in strikes in Saada.

Some of the reports claimed that the US has carried out at least 71 strikes in Yemen in the past 24 hours.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) published footage on its X account from the strikes.

The US operation against the Houthis was officially launched earlier this month, with strikes against Houthi defense capabilities, as well as missile and drone systems.

Last week, US President Donald Trump stated that the Houthis would be “completely annihilated" and added that Iranian support would only impede but not stop the Houthis' destruction.

On Wednesday, Trump said that the Houthis now want peace because the US attacks on them have been very successful, while stressing that those strikes will continue for a very long time.

“The Houthis want peace, because they're getting the hell knocked out of them. It's been very, very strong. The Houthis are dying for peace. They don't want this,” he told reporters.

“The attacks have been very successful, even beyond our wildest expectations. We've hit them very hard, very successfully. And we're going to do it for a long time. We're going to keep it going for a long time,” Trump stated.

