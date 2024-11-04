Two members of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed when their plane crashed during a training exercise in southeastern Iran.

According to Iranian reports, one of those killed is Hamid Mazandarani, commander of the IRGC's Ground Forces Brigade.

In May, a helicopter carrying then-President Ebrahim Raisi, 63, and his entourage crashed on a fog-covered mountainside in northern Iran. The accident resulted in the deaths of the president and seven others, including then-Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and led to the announcement of snap elections.

In September, Iran's final investigation into the helicopter crash that claimed the life of President Ebrahim Raisi in May determined that adverse weather conditions were to blame.

The primary cause of the crash was identified as the "complex climatic and atmospheric conditions of the region in the spring," and the investigation concluded that "the sudden emergence of a thick mass of dense and rising fog" was the reason the helicopter collided with the mountain.