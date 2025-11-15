The Iranian Revolutionary Guards' naval arm on Saturday confirmed that it seized the Talara tanker on Friday morning.

According to the statement, the tanker, which was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands and had set sail from the UAE, was carrying "unauthorized cargo" of 30,000 tons of petrochemicals, and was en route to Singapore.

The IRGC Navy stressed that the takeover was "operation was carried out in line with legal duties and to protect the national interests and resources of the Islamic Republic of Iran," IRNA reported.

On Friday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre reported that it "received a report of an incident 20NM east of KHAWR FAKKAN, United Arab Emirates Authorities are investigating."

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."