Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Thursday launched a large-scale naval exercise in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

According to the official statement, the purpose of the drill is to showcase the “spirit of sacrifice and resistance” of Iranian forces in the face of any threat directed at them.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that during the exercise, Revolutionary Guard forces issued a stern warning to American ships present in the area. The report emphasized that Iran possesses “the capability to defend its territorial waters.”

The drill involves the use of advanced air defense systems designed to operate under electronic warfare conditions. Reports note that these systems employ artificial intelligence technologies for detecting maritime and aerial targets and for launching precision-guided missiles.

Among the systems deployed are missiles and UAVs equipped with capabilities for real-time identification, tracking, and destruction of targets, relying on machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms.

According to Tasnim and other Iranian media outlets, the exercise carries a dual message: on the one hand, signaling “peace and friendship” toward regional states, and on the other, issuing a clear deterrent threat toward potential adversaries - chief among them, the United States.