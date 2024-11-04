An Iranian Jew sentenced to death for killing a Muslim has been executed in Iran.

Arvin Ghahremani, now 20, was convicted of murder after he acted in self-defense. In 2022, Ghahremani was ambushed by seven men in the city of Kermanshah. One of the attackers, a 40-year-old Muslim man who allegedly owed him money, stabbed Ghahremani, who fought back and used the same knife to fatally stab his attacker.

Ghahremani was arrested and convicted of murder for killing a Muslim man, despite the fact that he acted in self-defense and was not the attacker in the case.

He had been set to be executed earlier this year, but international pressure, as well as pressure by human rights organizations to cancel the sentence, caused Iran to delay the execution.

The Jewish community also worked with the family of the Muslim man, attempting to pacify them so that they would appeal to the court to erase the sentence, but these efforts did not bear fruit.

In Ghahremani's case, the court allowed the "victim's" family to forgive him, which would have led to the sentence being canceled.

Iran has not issued an official confirmation of the execution, but independent journalists succeeded in locating Ghahremani's death certificate.

