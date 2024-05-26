Human rights organizations in Iran reported that the appeal of Arvin Ghahremani, a 20-year-old Jewish man who was convicted of murder after he killed a Muslim man who stabbed and attempted to murder him, was rejected, putting him at imminent risk of execution.

In 2022, Ghahremani was ambushed by seven men in the city of Kermanshah. One of the attackers, a 40-year-old Muslim man who allegedly owed him money, stabbed Ghahremani, who fought back and used the same knife to fatally stab his attacker.

Ghahremani was arrested and convicted of murder for killing a Muslim man, despite the fact that he acted in self-defense.

Last week, Ghahremani's execution was delayed at the last minute and was reportedly pushed off by a month due to international pressure surrounding the case.