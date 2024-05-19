Arvin Ghahremani, a 20-year-old Jewish man who is on death row for a murder he is alleged to have committed when he was 18 years old, is scheduled to be executed in Kermanshah Central Prison in Iran on Monday.

According to Iran Human Rights, Arvin was accosted by a group of seven men, one of them the deceased. The deceased, Amir Shokri, drew a knife and stabbed Arvin, who in turn rested the knife from him and fatally stabbed Shokri.

The execution was supposed to take place over Shabbat but was postponed until Monday, reportedly due to international pressure against the verdict.

Iranian law states that the family of the deceased may have the sentence commuted in exchange for monetary reparations. The New York Post reports that the family includinghas thus far refused several offers, one offering to sponsor a mosque in the memory of the deceased.

Iran has executed 103 individuals at least since the beginning of 2024, with four of them being executed over just the last two days. Iran Human Rights Organisation Director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam previously said: "The silence of the international community regarding the execution of more than 103 people in the last four weeks is unacceptable and must end.”