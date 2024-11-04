US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Sunday reiterated her support for a ceasefire in Gaza and hostage release deal, as well as her support for a two-state solution.

Harris made the comments during a campaign stop in Michigan, two days before election day on Tuesday.

"On the subject of Gaza, I have been very clear, the level of death of innocent Palestinians is unconscionable," she told reporters.

“We need to end the war, and we need to get the hostages out. And as president of the United States, I will do everything in my power to achieve that end, and a two-state solution where Palestinians will have the right to self-determination and security and stability in the region,” added Harris.

The Vice President has repeatedly stated her position that the war in Gaza must end and a deal for the return of the hostages be reached.

During previous rounds of negotiations, the United States was pushing an outline for a ceasefire and hostage release deal that President Joe Biden first laid out in May. Hamas has continuously rejected that outline and every other proposal that has been presented to it.