The Jewish Chronicle reports that among the collaborators that led Israeli forces to eliminate Hamas leader Mohammed Deif was a 19-year-old who served as a messenger, delivering notes and information to Mohammad Deif, allowing him to give Israel Deif's location.

Thanks to the information given, Israel managed to eliminate Deif after eight failed attempts over several years.

After receiving the information, Israel ensured that the young man was smuggled from the Gaza Strip to a safe place in the United States.

To prevent exposure, collaborators do not transmit information via phone unless there is urgent information to be transmitted, instead meeting Israeli forces in one of the towns near the Gaza border. The information is collected and analysed by the ISA, with anything useable in an attack sent to the IDF, and occasionally to the Cabinet.

Following the assassination, Hamas has drastically increased its attempts to retain the loyalty of the public and prevent additional collaborations, including by broadcasting threats to the Gazan public on Al-Jazeera. Israel has repeatedly appealed to the Gazan public to defect to Israel, using numerous media to offer large cash rewards and safe passage out of Gaza for top Hamas officials or the location of hostages.