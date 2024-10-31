US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was twice heckled by anti-Israel protesters during campaign rallies in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

During the event in Raleigh, North Carolina, a man interrupted Harris by shouting, “Kamala Harris, you have disrespected the Palestinian community!”

The Vice President responded that she was fighting for democracy, adding, "Unlike Donald Trump, I don't believe people who disagree with me are the enemy. He wants to put them in jail. I'll give them a seat at the table," repeating a pledge she made during her speech in Washington, DC, on Tuesday night.

Later, during her event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Harris was interrupted again by anti-Israel hecklers.

Harris reprimanded the activists and told them “right now I am speaking!”.

“We are six days out from an election. We are six days away from an election, and ours is about the fight for democracy and your right to be heard,” she told the hecklers.

“Everyone has the right to be heard, but right now I am speaking!” she said to wild applause, repeating a line that she has used in the past against hecklers.

Not long after that, another protester blew a whistle and shouted in a loud voice, “You’re a war criminal!”

“We love our democracy. It can be complicated at times, but it’s the best system in the world,” Harris responded.

Harris has regularly dealt with anti-Israel hecklers at her campaign rallies. In August, the Vice President ripped pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who tried to interrupt her as she was speaking during a rally in Detroit.

The protesters chanted “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide” as Harris was delivering her remarks.

Harris then fired back, “You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” She then continued speaking.

Several weeks later, the Democratic presidential nominee responded to a pro-Palestinian Arab protester who heckled her at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia, saying that she and President Joe Biden are "working around the clock" to secure the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, during a campaign stop at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Harris appeared to agree with an anti-Israel heckler who accused Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza.

After the heckler was escorted out of the hall, Harris told the crowd the issue “was real.”

“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice,” Harris said after the heckler left.