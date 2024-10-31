Yamam and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) officers, in cooperation with the IDF, acted on Wednesday evening under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet in Tulkarm to eliminate terrorist Hussam Almalah.

Almalah was a key Hamas terrorist who was involved in planning attacks in the immediate time frame.

The terrorist worked to promote attacks together with Islam Odeh, who was eliminated on October 26 in an operation in Tulkarm, and Zahi Oufi , who was eliminated in an air strike on October 3 and was responsible for planning significant attacks that were to be carried out on the first anniversary of Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack.

"After their elimination, Hussam led the terrorist infrastructure of Hamas in Tulkarm and in the last few days was engaged in planning an attack in the immediate time frame. The security forces will continue to act in order to thwart attacks, terrorists and terrorist infrastructures to maintain the security of the State of Israel," the Israel Police and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.

At least 12 terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad were eliminated in the same strike at the start of October in which Oufi was eliminated.

Nine of the terrorists were affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization: Majdi Salem, Ayman Tangi, ⁠Basel Naafa, ⁠Ahmad Gamal Obaid, ⁠Issam Kouzakh, ⁠Mahmoud Harwish, ⁠Tair Majdi Hussein Al-Lwisi, ⁠Anwar Muhammad Mousa Masimi, and ⁠Ma'moun Anabtawi.

An additional terrorist affiliated with the Islamic Jihad, Rakan Bilal, was also eliminated in the strike.