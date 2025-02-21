Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived on Friday at the Tulkarm refugee camp, where he received a security briefing from the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier General Yaki Dolf, from the head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim, and from the commander of the Ephraim Brigade.

His visit comes a day after the attempted bus attacks in the Holon and Bat Yam areas.

"Right before the start of Shabbat, I came here to the Tulkarm refugee camp to be with our heroic soldiers. They are doing an excellent job,” said Netanyahu.

“In the past year, we have significantly intensified our activities: we are entering terrorist strongholds, leveling entire streets used by the terrorists, their homes. Eliminating terrorists, commanders. Doing very, very important work against the desire of Hamas and other terrorist elements to harm us,” he added.

“That desire has not yet ceased. What we saw yesterday—the attempt to carry out mass attacks—is a very serious matter.”

“In response, following my directive and that of the Defense Minister, we have reinforced the forces in Judea and Samaria, and I have also instructed the launch of another operational activity against terror hotspots. I know that our heroic soldiers know how to carry out this task very well," concluded Netanyahu.

