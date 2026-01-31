In Gaza, Palestinian Arab sources claim that 29 Gazans were killed in Israeli Air Force strikes in various areas.

Fourteen were killed in a strike on the police headquarters in Sheikh Radwan. Eight additional Gazans were reportedly killed in a strike on a tent northwest of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza..

In the afternoon hours, the IDF also carried out a strike in southern Lebanon, and according to reports in the country, one person was killed in the village of Rab Thalathin.

Responding to Hamas’ violation of the ceasefire agreement, an IDF Spokesperson stated, “The IDF and the Shin Bet struck commanders and terror infrastructure belonging to the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip."

According to the statement, “Overnight and up to now, four commanders and additional terrorists from the terror organizations were targeted. In addition, the IDF struck a weapons storage facility, a weapons production site, and two launch infrastructures of the Hamas terrorist organization in the central Gaza Strip."

He emphasized that “the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, while cruelly exploiting civilian institutions and operating in the presence of the local population. The IDF and the Shin Bet view any violation of the agreement with great severity and will continue to act against any attempt by Gaza terrorist organizations to carry out terror attacks against IDF forces and Israeli civilians."