The IDF and ISA conducted a precise operation in the area to thwart terrorist activity and apprehend terrorists in a Gaza hospital, the military announced.

The operation followed intelligence information that indicated that terrorists had embedded themselves inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya. Prior to beginning scans in the compound, the soldiers enabled civilians to leave the hospital.

In order to maintain essential hospital systems and ensure patient care, the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) coordinated with the hospital to activate an additional generator, ensuring electricity and oxygen supply for patients.

A number of terrorists – including Hamas terrorists who took part in the October 7th Massacre – had barricaded themselves inside the hospital. The soldiers apprehended approximately 100 terrorists from the compound, including terrorists who attempted to escape during the evacuation of civilians. Inside the hospital, they found weapons, terror funds, and intelligence documents and in the surrounding area.

The terrorists were interrogated at the scene and transferred for further interrogation in Israel. One of those interrogated recounted: "The Hamas military operatives are present in the yards, in the buildings' gates, in the offices, of the hospital. They operate ambulances to move military operatives who were injured and for operational purposes, instead of using them for the benefit of the civilians. We, the public in northern Gaza, are sick of it."

"Throughout the war, Hamas terrorists have repeatedly operated from inside hospitals across the Gaza Strip, using them to hold hostages, execute terror attacks, and store weapons and explosives," an IDF statement read.

The IDF also stressed that it "will continue to act in accordance with international law and act against the Hamas terrorist organization, while avoiding harm to civilians."