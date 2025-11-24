Earlier on Monday, a terrorist was identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops operating in Khan Yunis, posing an immediate threat to them.

In another incident in the area, two terrorists were identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops operating in the area, posing an immediate threat to them.

Following the identification, the IDF struck the three terrorists in order to remove the threat. Hits were identified.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF stressed.

On Saturday, an armed terrorist crossed the "yellow line" in Gaza, exploiting the humanitarian road in the area through which humanitarian aid enters southern Gaza. The terrorist fired at IDF soldiers deployed in the southern Gaza Strip.

No IDF injuries were reported. The soldiers eliminated the terrorist.

"This is a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," the IDF stressed. "IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."

In response, the IDF, guided by the ISA, began striking Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip.