MK Ofer Cassif spoke Tuesday in the Knesset and called fallen IDF soldier Shuvael Ben-Natan "an extremist and violent settler."

Then, in the Constitution Committee, he claimed that, "The 'hilltop youth' news groups celebrate every day with acts of terrorism by the settlers. The fact that a soldier fell does not make him any better than he was when he was alive," referring to Ben-Natan.

MK Simcha Rothman responded: "I am obligated to allow you to speak on the subject of the discussion, but if you use your speaking time to attack a sacred IDF soldier who fell in battle to protect us all, I will use my right against your right."

Cassif responded: "His own comrades said that soldier wanted to murder. You will not shut my mouth when I try to say the truth. His comrades said at his funeral that he burned a house and wanted to murder women and children. He, according to them, was a murderer."

Members of Knesset present at the scene demanded that the Speaker of the Knesset remove Cassif from the podium, and MK Tzvi Succot spoke in response.

"I saw that you chose to slander Israel's hero Shuvael Ben-Natan today," Succot began. "Let me tell you who he was. He was everything that was opposite to you, He was the most beautiful boy I ever knew, with a sense of humor and a smile that was always on his face."

"He knew how to play and was very good looking, was not confused for a moment. He was very very clear who he loved and who was the enemy, what is moral and what is not. His parents are among the most amazing and precious people in this country, people who love you because you're Jewish and will do what they can to help you if you get into trouble, they raised their son to be willing to give his life so that you and I can live here in security."

Directly addressing Ofer Cassif, Succot said: "Ofer, you are a bitter man, hating your people and ashamed of yourself, a man who, out of envy of all that you lack, chose to defile yourself in the middle of the mourning week for a hero of Israel. I wish your children to be as close to Shuvael as possible. I pray for you."

Cassif again stirred up a ruckus when he confronted a citizen who was in the committee, wagged his finger at her and called out to her, "Shut your mouth."

The Knesset ushers immediately moved to calm the two when MK Almog Cohen rose and confronted Cassif.