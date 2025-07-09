The Knesset Ethics Committee on Wednesday tabled five key decisions regarding the conduct of Members of Knesset.

In its first decision, the committee ruled that MKs bear direct responsibility for the behavior of their guests within the Knesset premises. If a guest disturbs public order, the committee may view it as a violation of ethical standards by the inviting MK, who could face sanctions.

Another decision clarified the prohibition on using the Knesset emblem, the title "Member of Knesset," and official titles for personal or private publications, in order to prevent public deception and maintain the dignity of the Knesset.

Regarding gifts, the committee ruled that MKs are not permitted to accept any gift or benefit in connection with their duties or by virtue of their position, except for a gift of "nominal value" (up to NIS 250) under customary circumstances. It also imposed a total ban on receiving cash, gift vouchers, or coupon cards.

Concerning Deputy Minister Almog Cohen, several complaints were filed. The committee determined that while his language toward a civilian on Twitter was inappropriate, it did not constitute an ethics violation. However, in a separate case, during a Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee session, Cohen accused a civilian organization of abandoning soldiers and setting civilians on fire. This was deemed a violation of ethical rules, and he was issued a formal warning.

For statements against MK Ofer Cassif, whom Cohen called a "traitor" and "fifth column," the committee decided to impose a formal reprimand.

As for MK Ofer Cassif himself, 14 additional complaints were filed over severe remarks, most made during a previous suspension period. Among other things, he compared the Holocaust to events in Gaza, accused IDF soldiers of committing war crimes and genocide, referred to them as "occupation thugs," held protest signs with accusations against the IDF, and appealed to the International Criminal Court in The Hague demanding the prosecution of senior Israeli officials.

The Ethics Committee concluded that MK Cassif repeatedly, severely, and systematically violated ethical standards, severely undermining public trust and the dignity of the Knesset. As a result, he was suspended from all Knesset and committee sessions for an additional two months — from October 19 to December 19, 2025 — with his salary withheld during this period.

The committee noted that the suspension would be postponed until after MK Ayman Odeh’s current suspension ends, to avoid overlap. It further warned that any future violations by Cassif would result in immediate additional sanctions.