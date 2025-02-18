MK Amog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) announced on Tuesday that he will submit a complaint to the Knesset's Ethics Board against MK Ofer Cassif (Hadash) after he compared the voluntary relocation of Gazans to the relocation of Jews during the Holocaust.

Cassif set off a storm when he posted a picture on X of Jews standing in line to be deported from Vienna, and wrote: "Exactly 86 years this month, the Central Office for Jewish Emigration was created in Berlin to encourage the voluntary emigration of German Jews."

The Central Office for Jewish Emigration, which was created by Adolf Eichmann, paid for the emigration of the Jews by taking money from wealthier Jews and using it to expel their fellows.

In response, MK Cohen wrote: "I have just submitted a complaint to the Knesset's Ethics Board against the terror supporter, Ofer Cassif, for the perverse and disgraceful comparison between the plan for the voluntary relocation of Gazans and the voluntary emigration of Jews from Nazi Germany. I hope that he will again be severely punished and his salary will be withheld. This traitor is not worthy of being in the Israeli Knesset and certainly not as a public representative. He represents the interests of Hamas and the BDS movement and serves as a fifth column in our midst."

At the same time, MK Cohen announced that he began collecting 90 signatures from Knesset members needed to oust Cassif from the Knesset and called on the heads of the opposition, MKs Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisencot, and Ram Ben-Barak to support the initiative. "I hope that this time, they will stand up and help remove him," he stated.