South Africa today (Monday) submitted its full Memorial to the International Court of Justice in The Hague to support its accusation that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, the South African Department of International Relations & Cooperation announced. South Africa just made the deadline to submit its evidence, which was today.

The submission, called a "Memorial," cannot be made public under the court's rules, the announcement states. The Memorial is 750 pages long and includes 4,000 pages of exhibits and annexes.

The announcement states that the Memorial "contains evidence which shows how the government of Israel has violated the genocide convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza, physically killing them with an assortment of destructive weapons, depriving them access to humanitarian assistance, causing conditions of life which are aimed at their physical destruction and ignoring and defying several provisional measures of the International Court of Justice, and using starvation as a weapon of war and to further Israel’s aims to depopulate Gaza through mass death and forced displacement of Palestinians."

"The evidence will show that undergirding Israel’s genocidal acts is the special intent to commit genocide, a failure by Israel to prevent incitement to genocide, to prevent genocide itself and its failure to punish those inciting and committing acts of genocide," it claimed.

The South African government has supported Hamas against Israel since the massacre of 1,200 people in southern Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023.

South Africa filed the case against Israel at the ICJ in December of last year, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its attacks in Gaza.

On January 26, the ICJ handed down a ruling in South Africa’s case, saying that Israel must do everything to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and take "immediate" measures for aid provisions. It did not, however, order Israel to stop the war in Gaza as South Africa has sought.

Last month, it was reported that South Africa had attempted to secure an extension of several months of the deadline to submit its evidence in its case against Israel. South Africa faced accusations that its tactic was an attempt to "buy time" with the understanding that it did not have enough evidence to prove its allegations that Israel is committing genocide.

Israel has until July 2025 to submit its response to South Africa's accusations.