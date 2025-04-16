Israel has secured a six-month delay in the presentation of South Africa's genocide case against the Jewish State at The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague due to irregularities in how South Africa has attempted to present its evidence, i24NEWS reported, citing two Western diplomats familiar with the case.

Avishai Grinzaig, i24NEWS' legal commentator, reported that the ICJ found that South Africa had illegally attempted to present its evidence without allowing Israel access to review the materials, violating both ICJ procedures and legal norms.

Israel filed objections to South Africa's actions and received an additional six months to review the materials presented by South Africa and prepare its response. Israel was previously required to submit its response by July 2025, but will now have until January 2026.

In December 2023, just two months after Hamas terrorists massacred over 1000 Israelis, South Africa filed an application instituting proceedings against Israel, accusing it of committing genocide against Gazans.

On January 26, 2024, the ICJ handed down a ruling in South Africa’s case, saying that Israel must do everything to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and take "immediate" measures for aid provisions. It did not, however, order Israel to stop the war in Gaza.

The South African government announced in November of 2023 that it was recalling its ambassador and entire diplomatic mission from Israel in protest against Israel's attempts to defend itself from the Hamas terrorist organization following the October 7 massacre.

The leadership of the ICJ has seen a change in recent months. In 2024, Lebanese judge Nawaf Salam served as president of the court, a position he left in January to become the Prime Minister of Lebanon. Ugandan judge Julia Sebutinde became the acting ICJ president in Salam's place. Where Salam has called Israel an "enemy," Sebutinde is considered the judge who is the fairest to Israel at the ICJ.

Last April, Sebutinde was the only judge (with the exception of the judge appointed by Israel to the hearing, Aharon Barak) of the 17 judges, who ruled in favor of Israel in the Israel-Hamas War lawsuit.